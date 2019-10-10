|
|
Robert "Gene" Eugene Miller passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 at Condell Hospital. Born August 29, 1925 in Rienzi, Mississippi to William C. & Rosie Miller. On April 17, 1943, he married Sulie Works. They moved to Zion, Illinois in 1948. He worked at AMC-Chrysler for 31 years. Also worked many part-time jobs over the years, including Zion Dairy and Al paint and wall covering, plus Roger Whitmore Towing; a job he truly loved. He was a member of the Zion Moose Lodge for over 40 years and enjoyed working Thursday night Bingo. Gene's hobbies were planting his flowers, his vegetable garden, and taking care of his lawn. He was willing to help anyone. He was truly a good man. His greatest joys were his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The grandchildren enjoyed spending the summer with them, riding the lawnmower and playing in the garden and painting. Gene is survived by his wife of 76 years, Sulie Miller; his son, Robert Neal (Sherry) Miller; grandchildren, Shanda Miller of Tennessee and Cale Miller of Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Ariana Aviles, Aadian Miller, and Rainelle Aviles; his sister, Marge Gelhar; his sister-in-law, Martha (James) Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Jean Miller; parents, WC. And Rosie Miller; and his brothers, Cletus, Leroy, and James Harold Miller. Services will be private for the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 10, 2019