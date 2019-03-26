Home

Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Robert F. Schiller Obituary
Robert F. Schiller, 87, of Waukegan, passed away on March 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Robert was born March 11, 1932 in Waukegan where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was a member of St. Anastasia Parish. He retired from OMC after 33 years of service. He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed visiting his family in Wisconsin. Robert is survived by his three nephews Rion (Ruth) Clark and Roger Clark, and Michael Clark; niece Marie (Buddy) Ellis; two grand nieces and seven grand nephews; Connie Clark, Sharon Schiller, extended family, numerous friends and neighbors. He is preceded in death by both parents, Carl and Mary (nee Flanigan) Schiller; his brother Carl; two sisters Catherine and Theresa (John) Clark; and two nephews John Clark II and Donald Schiller. His funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 624 Douglas Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085. His visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be private at Ascension Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank surrounding neighbors for their help and support with Robert. Arrangements are under the care of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, for more information please call, (847) 623-0495.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
