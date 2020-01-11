|
|
Robert G. Otterson, age 61, of Park City, Illinois passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Robert was born October 3, 1958 in Waukegan, IL to Robert and Carrol Otterson. He was an Air Force Veteran for 11 years and retired as an EMT Fireman for Great Lakes Naval Base after 20 years.
Robert is survived by his wife Lorna; three children, Andrea (Eric) Klingenberg, Brandon (Jennifer) Otterson and Christine Otterson; granddaughter, Olivia Otterson; mother, Carrol Otterson and sister Charlene Otterson. He was preceded in death by his father Robert and brothers, Kenneth, Richard (Patty) and Marvin Otterson.
A visitation for Robert will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM. Burial private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 11, 2020