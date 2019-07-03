Robert Harold "Herb" Ellis passed away at home on July 1, 2019 surrounded with his loving family. He was born June 17, 1926 to Harold and Mary (nèe Drom) Ellis. He lived his entire 93 years in Antioch, IL. Herb graduated from Antioch High school in June of 1944 and immediately joined the United States Navy, where he served for two years. When he returned from the service, he went to work for Western Electric for two years before going to work for Commonwealth Edison. Herb married Georgia Reidel on September 11, 1949, and together they raised five children.



After 38 years, he retired from Commonwealth Edison. He and Georgia divided their time between their home in Antioch and their summer home in Baldwin, MI. There he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his three beloved black labs: Smokey, Trouble, and Lady.



Herb was a member of the McCullom Lake Hunt Club for several years where he enjoyed pheasant hunting. He was also a founding coach of the Antioch Viking Football program as well as a Little League coach. Herb enjoyed reading his daily papers, following the Chicago sports teams, and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Georgia; their five children, Dawn (Jeff) Schad, Robin (Anthony) Luzin, Julie (Jerry) Popp, Larry (Karen Seifer) Ellis, Amy (Ken) Paddock; his eight grandchildren, Kelly Schad, Katie (Dani Relaz) Schad, Mackenzie Luzin, Bryant (Kaitlyn) Popp, Lauren (Kevin) Gruber, Trevor (Haileigh) Popp, Justen Seifer, Samantha (CJ) Kanya, Madison Paddock; their six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Zoey, Archer, Nolan, Jacob, and Cole; his sister, Zella Larson; and many loving nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Herb is preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Haisma and Nancy Kujawinski; his brother, LeRoy; and several nieces and nephews.



Herb will be cremated and his ashes will be spread on the path where he walked his dogs in Michigan.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., with Funeral Services commencing at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment is private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. Please sign the online guestbook for Herb at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 3 to July 5, 2019