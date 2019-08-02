Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
2500 Dowie Memorial Dr.
Zion, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church
2500 Dowie Memorial Dr.
Zion, IL
Robert Harold Hurlbut


1958 - 2019
Robert Harold Hurlbut Obituary
Robert Harold Hurlbut, "Bob", 61, of Zion, IL passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.

Bob was born April 28, 1958 in Waukegan, IL to Harold and Charlotte Hurlbut. On October 5, 1991, he married Virginia Michael at the Winthrop Harbor Marina. Bob was a member of Christ Community Church, a passionate supporter of Camp Zion and a die hard Chicago Bears fan. Anyone who has had the honor to meet Bob could see through his piercing blue eyes into his kind heart. While he always displayed humility, Bob's exemplary carpentry skills were unsurpassed. His craftsmanship and beautiful wood creations will continually remind us of one of Bob's biggest passions. Enjoying the simplicity and beauty of spending time in Door County, WI and the Northwoods with family and fishing were Bob's other strong passions. Everyone could learn from Bob's strong, focused, and reliable work ethic. Bob's compassion for others and his deep unconditional love for his family and friends were very apparent. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 27 1/2 years, Virginia; parents, Harold and Charlotte Hurlbut; children, Robert Hurlbut, Michael (Erica) Hurlbut, Melody (Bob) Downey and Amanda (Sam Ford) Ilc; grandchildren, Austin and Gavin; siblings, Karen (Dale) Hall and Scott (Diana) Hurlbut; nieces and nephews, Julia Novosel, Rory Hall, Heather Hurlbut, and Shannon Hurlbut; great nieces, Nadya and Elyanna Novosel; cousins, Jean (Ed) Tews and Patrick Michael; and special friends, George (Elaine) Kallianis, Dino (Elaine) Kallianis, Jeff (Joanne) Barnes, Glenn (Roxanne) Grace, Dale (Carol) Stewart and Pat (Larry) Winn. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Dr., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Zion in Bob's memory. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 2, 2019
