Robert J. Szuchnicki
1959 - 2020
ROBERT J. SZUCHNICKI known as "Big Bob" was born to Eugene and Violet Szuchnicki on April 2, 1959 unexpectedly left this world on October 22, 2020.

Robert was a life-long resident of Waukegan and attended both grade school and high school in Waukegan and graduated from Waukegan East. He followed in his father's footsteps to become a machinist and Tool and Die maker and owned and operated Bob's Machining specializing in custom-made parts.

Robert had a unique outlook on life. He loved Harley motorcycles, hard rock music and pretty women. He proudly displayed the American Flag at his home. If you knew Robert well, you knew of his fantastic sense of humor. Many told him he should have become a comedian. Some of his side-splitting stories would bring you to tears. While he could be crusty at times, he also had a soft spot for animals and those down on their luck. Robert made the world a better place.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister Shirley and brother-in-law Roger Rippentrop. He is survived by his sisters Sandra (John) Carobine, Margaret Capitani and brother Michael Szuchnicki. Robert is also survived by his niece Lisa Cianciolo and nephew, Aaron Rippentrop.

As per his request Robert will be cremated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
