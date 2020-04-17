|
Robert Kenneth Harvey, Sr., 70, of Wadsworth, Illinois was called to his eternal home by the Lord on April 10, 2020 after a valiant fight. Ken was born to Robert & Harriett on April 18, 1949 in Waukegan, Illinois. He spent his entire life in Lake County, Illinois. He graduated from Warren Township High School in 1967. He was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and proudly served his country as a soldier in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Cindy, on August 28th, 1971. In 1973, he was hired on to the Waukegan Fire Department, where he dedicated over 28 years to serving his community. He held several positions at the WFD including Firefighter/Paramedic, Union Local 473 President, WFD Bomb Team Commander, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief, prior to retiring as Captain in 2002. After retirement, he became a Trustee for the Village of Wadsworth and maintained this position for the past 13 years. He was a valued member of Gideons International.
Ken proudly served his country and local communities throughout his adult life, but family was his true passion. Together, Ken and Cindy welcomed two sons, Robert Jr. in 1974 and Jason in 1976. Ken supported the boys in everything they did. He was Boy Scout Leader Troop 1 for Rob and Jake and enjoyed creating memories through camping, pinewood derby car building, and attending several Scout events. He also encouraged the boys to play an instrument. He loved to listen to music they created, even when out of tune, practice was music to his ears. Rob went on to play in several bands and Ken and Cindy were always there to show support. Ken even holds the title of "Greatest Fan" for Rob's current band, Bella Cain. Ken, Jake, and LC built a front engine dragster and spent several seasons touring the World of Wheels shows with their creation. He was never far behind in anything the boys did and the same applied when his Grandchildren were born in 2003 and 2009. As of recent, you could find Ken sitting on the bleachers of a softball or baseball game cheering on his favorite players or attending drum and violin recitals. Ken was happiest when he and Cindy could spend time watching their boys and grandchildren do what they love.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 48 ½ years, Cindy. His two sons, Rob (Ashley Bunner) of Spring Grove, IL and Jason (Tanya) of Winthrop Harbor, IL. The joys of his life, grandchildren, Tori and Anthony Harvey of Winthrop Harbor, IL and bonus granddaughter, Aubrie Orrick of Spring Grove, IL. One sister, Barbara (Rick) Booker of Kenosha, WI. One brother-in-law, Martin (the late Sue) Stanonik of Beach Park, IL. As well as several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Services for Ken will be private due to the current shelter in place restrictions. The family of Ken Harvey would like to thank each and every person that sent prayers and support to the family during this unfortunate time. The outpouring of love has been a pillar for our family to lean on. We wish to acknowledge the Waukegan Fire Department, Chief George Bridges, Salata Funeral Home and other local municipalities for the procession to the funeral home on Friday, April 10th. We would also like to thank the hospital staff at Advocate Condell for their attentive care of Ken.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Waukegan Fire Department Vital Link Fund. https://www.waukeganil.gov/818/Vital-Link
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020