Robert Lee Engram, 76, of Waukegan, IL, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Robert was born November 17, 1943 in Mississippi to the union of Foster and Annie Engram. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Andrea (Darrand) Scaife; step-daughter, Sylvia Johnson; grandchildren, Verenda Scaife, Ava Scaife, Asia Scaife, and Darrand Scaife; cousins, Juanita Ellis, Laura Turner, and Jean Lyman. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and brothers, Willie Lee Engram, and Foster Engram Jr. Services for Robert will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 4, 2020