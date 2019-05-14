Robert "Bob" L. Niblack died at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 28, 2019 at the age of 91. Bob was born to Howard and Louise Niblack in San Francisco on Valentine's Day 1928. He grew up in Waukegan, Illinois where he graduated high school and departed for the University of Illinois. The degree in Dairy Technology which he earned there allowed him to serve in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps. In 1951 he married Elaine, mother of his three children. As the children arrived, he studied at, then graduated from John Marshall Law School in Chicago, which he attended while working at Armour & Company as a food research chemist. He practiced as a patent attorney at Armour and then at Abbott Laboratories. At Abbott he served as Chief Patent & Trademark Counsel for nearly two decades. His wife Elaine passed from complications due to multiple sclerosis in 1974, an especially difficult life passage for him and his family. He later married Joyce. With Joyce he established the law firm of Niblack & Niblack. He was president of the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) Education Foundation, founded by Joyce, where he continued as a director after she passed in 2009. Bob had a superb intellect. He enjoyed answering questions, especially those about food and pharmaceuticals, and would provide extremely knowledgeable and detailed answers, even throw in anecdotes. His kids often had difficulty sitting still for the answers, an impatience passed on from him. If it suits you, have a martini in his memory. He would have happily tipped one for youHe will be greatly missed by his children (and their spouses); Robert Jr. (Karen Morse), Eileen, and James (Elizabeth Rimsza). His granddaughter Monica Niblack and her husband Bryce Simmer also feel a great loss at his passing. His sister Ellen Frew misses her big brother. A celebration of life will be held the morning of June 1 at his home in Scottsdale. Please contact a family member for details if you would like to attend. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 14 to May 18, 2019