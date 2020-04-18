|
|
Robert "Bob" Geral Renick was a lifelong resident of Waukegan, born on April 1, 1930 at Victory Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Gary) Botsford of LaValle, WI.; grandchildren, Meghan (Charlie) Dawson of Gurnee, Kathryn (Al) Enrique of St. Louis, MO., Jodi (Scott) Megerle of Gurnee, Shawn (Cheryl) Botsford of Colorado, Robert Botsford; eight great grandchildren; sister, Marge (Wayne) Konetzki of Waukesha, WI; sister-in-law Maryln Zelenz of Dallas, TX. We would be remiss if we did not give credit to an amazing nephew, Tom Zelenz. Tom tirelessly ran both Bob and Lorraine to every doctor appointment and took notes and helped keep everything on track. They kept each other company and shared many special moments together. Bob looked forward to his visits and calls every day. Everyone deserves a little Tom in their life. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Renick; parents, Joseph and Esther (nee Larsen) Renick.
Bob grew up on Cornelia Avenue in Waukegan and attended Waukegan High School where he dated and later married Lorraine Hoffman in 1950. Bob and Lorraine married at Holy Family Church in North Chicago and celebrated at the Swedish Glee Club in Waukegan, the second reception to take place in that location. A few years later, they gave birth to their only daughter, Marcia and a short time later, moved into their forever home in Waukegan, the same location where Bob completed the last chapter of his glorious life at 90 years of age. They spent 69 amazing years together before Lorraine's passing in January.
Over the years, Bob and Lorraine's home became the epicenter of love and togetherness. Their small family blended to welcome grandchildren Meghan and Katy, and then Shawn, Rob, and Jodi through the marriage of Gary and Marcia Botsford. Years later, Bob thoroughly enjoyed watching his great grandchildren, Sofia and Sydney Dawson, Madison and Melanie Enrique, Emma and Tanna Megerle, and Hailey and Brandon Botsford. As a family, we celebrated baby and wedding showers, baptisms, holidays, and many birthdays. Friends know this home well and chances are you've spent a birthday, attended a gourmet group gathering, a holiday party or probably just stopped by for a drink. Speaking of drinks, you know that Bob had a few favorite beverages and wasn't afraid to tell you exactly how to mix it up for him. He lived for being surrounded by loved ones.
In life he was married to Lorraine, but in hobby his true love was basically anything with an engine - small engines, boats, and especially cars. Bob worked in his father's garage, Renick's Auto Service for most of his life until he retired. Even after retirement, he couldn't stay away from cars so he found a job working at a parts counter at a local car dealership. Bob's favorite hobby and pastime was tinkering in his garage with anything he could get his hands on.
Always the social leader, Bob was a member of the City Club of Waukegan and the Waukegan Yacht Club and was the Commodore of the Yacht Club in 1970. This brought together the best of both worlds, boating and social gatherings. The family often spent Easter holidays, New Years Eve and big family celebrations at the Yacht Club.
Later in life as the technology craze boomed, Bob took an emphatic approach to all things computer related. He successfully would uninstall printers, lock himself out devices, and reset settings and passwords. It's a good thing he had a granddaughter and grandson-in-law that would get him back up and running. His favorite hobby over the past ten years was to cruise Craigslist, Ebay and Amazon for unique car part finds. You can take the man out of the shop, but you can't take the shop out of the man.
In honor of Bob's life, please raise a glass and say "cheers to 90 years!"
Sign the guestbook and get a link to more photos at LauraSambranoFunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020