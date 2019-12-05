|
|
Robert "Bob" T. Kaufman, 73, of Zion, Illinois, passed away peacefully December 2, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. Bob was born June 11, 1946 in Waukegan, Illinois to Herbert and Helen Kaufman. He has been a lifelong resident of Lake County; moving to North Chicago, Waukegan, and Zion throughout his lifetime. He attended College at the University of Illinois. Upon leaving college, he pursued a career in finance and sales; which he absolutely and truly enjoyed. Bob was an adventurous man with many friends, family, and life experiences. He was a fantastic storyteller and was always a character. He enjoyed playing weekly games of Liar's Poker with his buddies, being active with his group of walking friends, and he adored animals; going as far as building a heated shed for stray cats and dogs. Bob was a genuinely kind-hearted and caring man that would help out anyone in need in any way he could; no matter the cost. He is survived by his wife, Delores "Dee" Kaufman (formerly Williams); three children, Ericka J. Sauvain (Brian Dreher) & Alec Kaufman; seven grandchildren, Amy Sauvain, Aubree Dreher, Hannah Kaufman, Jacob Kaufman, Will Kaufman, Michael Colburn, and Jessica Colburn; four great-grandchildren, Piper, Barett, James, and Adira; sister-in-law, Barbara (Larry) Griffith; and nieces and nephews, Charles Files, David Files, Eric Files, and Mary Beth Murray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Kaufman, his sister, Dorothy Gadsby; and his brother, Herbert "Emil" Kaufman. A Visitation will be held December 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. A procession will begin promptly at noon for a Graveside Service at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, Illinois. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019