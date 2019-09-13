|
Robert "Bob" F. Wagner, 96, of Ingleside, passed away on September 6, 2019. Bob was raised in Oshkosh and graduated from Sacred Heart School and attended Oshkosh High School. He came to Lake County, IL when he joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Later, he retired from Johnson Motors.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Martha nee Grosnick; children Patricia (William) Vasilius of Gurnee, IL, Michael (Becky) Wagner of Pittsburg, PA, Frank (Carolynn) Wagner of Beach Park, IL and Joseph (Chris) Wagner of Grayslake, IL ; grandchildren Kevin, Farrell, Kimberly, Josh, Shaunna, and Heather; great-grandchildren Cadence, Sydnie and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Irna nee Mitchell and his siblings Leonard Wagner, Donald Wagner and Rose Marie Esslinger.
Visitation from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with a memorial mass at 10:30 A.M. will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd, Gurnee, IL. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Ringa Funeral Home.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 13, 2019