Roberta McDaniel passed away on May 8, 2020, 5 days short of her 95th birthday. She was born May 13, 1925 in West Frankfort, Illinois. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Roberta and husband, John are together again. Roberta was proceeded in death by her husband, John of 61 years and son, Darryl McDaniel. She is survived by her son, John R. (Mary Ellen ne Palmer), daughter, Donetta Dasho (Randy), 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She married John E. McDaniel in 1942 and raised her son alone while John fought in WWII. Roberta and John later moved to Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, where they owned and operated a Century 21 Landmark reality office in Waukegan before retiring. Roberta was a beloved member of the Baptist Church in Winthrop Harbor, IL. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Waterford Memory Care, Allay Hospice and her home care team for all the compassion and love they provided to Roberta and her family. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Saint Jude's Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.