Roberta McDaniel
1925 - 2020
Roberta McDaniel passed away on May 8, 2020, 5 days short of her 95th birthday. She was born May 13, 1925 in West Frankfort, Illinois. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Roberta and husband, John are together again. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, John of 61 years and son, Darryl McDaniel. She is survived by her son, John R. (Mary Ellen ne Palmer), daughter, Donetta Dasho (Randy), 11 grandchildren, Joelle Curro, Keli McDaniel, Darryl McDaniel Jr., Carrie Caffrey, Jennifer Poirier, Randy Dasho Jr., Walter Dasho, Roberta Redburn, Jonathan Wells, James Bowman, Li Q. Paul, 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She married John E. McDaniel in 1942 and raised her son alone while John fought in WWII. Roberta and John later moved to Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, where they owned and operated a Century 21 Landmark reality office in Waukegan before retiring. Roberta was a beloved member of the Baptist Church in Winthrop Harbor, IL. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Waterford Memory Care and Allay Hospice for all the compassion and love they provided to Roberta and her family. The family would also like to thank the Berrong Court neighbors, (Rocky and Sue, Pat and Mark) who made it possible for her to live at home for such a long time. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Saint Jude's Hospital. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 3001 9th Street, Winthrop Harbor, IL. Visiting time will take place from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a service immediately following. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com



Published in News Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:30 - 03:30 PM
First Baptist Church
AUG
2
Service
03:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
