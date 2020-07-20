Rodney was the best brother these two sisters asked for. He was a great uncle to my kids. When I needed him to help me at my house he was always willing to give me a hand. I will always hold dear to my heart my precious memories of being able to help Rod after he became ill and spending a day week with him running to the stores to the bank and out to lunch we had such good times together. I sure will miss you Rodney and when you cross over the rainbow please give my family hugs from me I miss everyone .I love you till we meet again. Barbara Jo

Barbara Becker

Sister