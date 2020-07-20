1/2
Rodney C. Loomis
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Rodney C. Loomis, 75, of Lake Villa, IL passed away peacefully Thursday July 16, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living in Gurnee, IL., after a long journey with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born Nov 1, 1944 in Libertyville, IL to Jack and Georgiana (neé Bolin) Loomis.

He served in the Army training military dogs. After the Army, he came home and worked at International Harvester, where he met and married his wife of 52 years, Kathryn (Doetsch). They had one daughter, Carrie. Rod worked his entire life in construction and construction sales, working many years at GL Blanchard in Lake Forest, and Hooks Lumber in Grayslake. After retirement, he did home remodeling jobs and spent a lot of time taking care of his dream home he built with his wife. He loved attending Cubs and Bulls games with his daughter. He loved vacationing and fishing in Manitowish Waters and Hayward WI with his family and friends. Over the years, Rod had several schnauzer dogs who followed him around everywhere he went. Rod was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Archangels' Council 15422 at St. Raphael the Archangel in Old Mill Creek, IL and spent many summers volunteering for the church rummage sale to help the new church be built.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn, and daughter Carrie. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jack and Georgiana, in-laws, John and Lucille Doestch, brother Jack Jr., sister Patricia Reuskens, brothers in law Jerry Becker, and John Doetsch Jr., nephew Steven Ring and very close friends, Robert Tate and recently Jacqueline Mott. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Especially his daughter Carrie, who misses attending sporting events with her dad, and Friday night date nights trying fish fry at different places.

Memorial Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church 40000 N. US-45, Old Mill Creek, IL 60046. Interment will follow in St. Scholastica Cemetery, Bristol, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Those desiring may make donations to Heartland Hospice 1110 W. Lake Cook Rd. Ste. 130 Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 in Rodney's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Rodney at www.strangfh.com.


Published in News Sun on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church
JUL
23
Interment
St. Scholastica Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Rodney was the best brother these two sisters asked for. He was a great uncle to my kids. When I needed him to help me at my house he was always willing to give me a hand. I will always hold dear to my heart my precious memories of being able to help Rod after he became ill and spending a day week with him running to the stores to the bank and out to lunch we had such good times together. I sure will miss you Rodney and when you cross over the rainbow please give my family hugs from me I miss everyone .I love you till we meet again. Barbara Jo
Barbara Becker
Sister
