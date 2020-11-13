Rodney Flammang, 70, of Waukegan, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020 at Vista Medical Center. He was born on October 27, 1950 in Indiana. He moved to Waukegan where he remained a lifelong area resident. He was a welder for the City of Waukegan for many years. He enjoyed Nascar, watching Westerns, gardening and enjoying retirement with his wife Marie.
Rodney is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Marie (nee Baird) Flammang; children, Amanda Teigland (Glenn Smith) of Winthrop Harbor and Todd Teigland of Waukegan; and his brother Randall Flammang of Gurnee.
He is preceded in death by his parents Phyllis (nee Peterson) and Adolf Flammang; and his brother Ronald Flammang.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL 60085. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
for more information please call, 847-623-0495.