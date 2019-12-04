|
Rogelio Cantú, 81, went home to be with the Lord on November 29th, 2019. He was born in Los Herreras, Nuevo León, Mexico, spending his early years in Comales, Tamaulipas and Monterrey, Nuevo León. At the age of 21, he moved to Waukegan, IL where he spent the rest of his life and raised his family. During his time here, his earlier jobs included Griess-Pfleger Tanning Co., Waukegan North Chicago Transit Company, and Anheuser Busch. He later became a member of the Teamsters Local 731 where he retired after 31 years.
He was married to the love of his life, Martha Loéra, in 1964 and they proudly raised 10 children together. In addition to his wife, Martha, he is survived by 5 daughters: Irma (Jose Luis) Garza, Martha (Angel) Acosta, Estela (Mario) Ruiz, Sonia (Miguel) Guadiana, Brenda (Damian) Escamilla, 5 sons: Rogelio Cantú Jr., Jaime (Noelia) Cantú, Oscar (Olga) Cantú, Ricardo (Leonor) Cantú, and Edgar (Patricia) Cantú, 29 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is survived by three brothers and one sister and was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Rogelio considered himself to be very blessed and was extremely proud of his large family. He enjoyed family gatherings, cooking out, and playing his favorite card game, "paco" with his daughters. He was especially close to his two brothers, Guadalupe and Florencio. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking. He had a passion for traditional music and its history and loved, especially, his Spanish classics, los trios, and dancing the tango. He was a huge prankster with his grandchildren and enjoyed having fun with them. His sense of humor will be greatly missed. He leaves a huge void in our hearts but also a great legacy of hard-work, love, and his greatest treasure, family.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5th from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee. Funeral Mass will be at Holy Family Church in Waukegan on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019