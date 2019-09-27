|
|
Roger Burnheimer, 81, of Waukegan, IL peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Pavilion in Waukegan after a recent illness. He was born on April 27, 1938 in Waukegan and raised in Zion, IL.
Roger is survived by his cherished wife of 53 years, Dian Burnheimer. He was a loving husband and caring father. Roger is remembered for his giving spirit and helping everybody however he could. He enjoyed puzzle books and Friday evening dinners with his wife & friends at Cracker Barrel. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
He graduated from Zion Benton Township HS, then worked for American Motors and later retired from Chrysler after 42 years of service. Roger was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Waukegan.
In addition to his wife Dian, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Kim (Rodney Crain) Bell; sister, Gloria Sims; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Suzella Hinton; father, Kenneth Burnheimer; brother, Norman Burnheimer; and sister, Margaret Cintron.
Visitation begins at 2PM on Sunday, September 29 and continues until Service begins at 4PM both at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment is private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019