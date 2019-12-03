|
Roger Cox, 82, of Wildwood, IL passed away on November 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones, freeing him from dementia. He was born on December 17, 1936 in LaCrosse, WI. Roger married his high school sweetheart Marge on August 8, 1959.
He was a graduate of Gurnee Grade and Warren Township High School. Roger enjoyed spending time at his 2nd home "up north", working in the yard, riding 4 wheelers, snowmobiling, putzing in garage and feeding wildlife. Supporting and helping his son and grandson work on their racecars has always been a huge passion that was very apparent as he chatted with his many friends and family. In earlier years, Roger was a flagman, "starter", for various racetracks including Waukegan, Wilmot, and Lake Geneva. He previously worked at Waukegan Tire and Baxter; he later retired from Keller Trucking.
In addition to his wife Marge, he is survived by his children, Tim (Cheryl) Cox and Roger (Jeanine) Cox; grandchildren, Tracy (Tim) Lampman, Jason (Katelyn) Cox, Larry Wodrich, and Robert Wodrich; great grandchildren, Cole Lampman, Leighton Cox and Jordan, Abby, and Logan Wodrich; brothers, Gary (D'Anna) Cox and Terry Cox.
He has been preceded in death by his father, Gerald Cox; mother, Anna (Roman) Lenzen; father and mother in law, Louis and Margaret Van Parys; brother and sister in laws, Pat & Wayne Van Heirseele and Jackie Irby.
Roger's family thanks Kindred Hospice for compassionate care, especially Dana, Jessica, Cheri, and Maritza.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 5 from 4PM to 8PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Service will be on Friday, December 6 from 10AM-12PM also at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. For information call 847-244-1155.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 3, 2019