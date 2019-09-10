|
After 94 years of life the Lord called Roger Skoglund home on September 7, 2019. His life was filled with the love of family and friends and he will be missed. Not a day went by that he wasn't brightening someone's day with a good joke. He truly loved his family and made sure to pass on the legacy of love. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Mabel and Erik Skoglund, Roger was a WWII Veteran serving in France and Germany as an Artilleryman. As a teenager Roger traveled the Great Lakes on an Ore boat serving as a Merchant Marine. In 1950 Roger and his wife Mary Jane started a family in Gages Lake, Illinois where he resided until 2017. Roger was a Carpenter with Union Local No. 58 and he loved the out-of-doors whether it was fishing or hunting. He served as a scoutmaster for a local Boy Scout Troop 771 out of Gurnee, Illinois. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane, Mother, Father, Sister Delores, Brother Virgil, and Son Erik. He is survived by his daughters Pam (Gene) Kalvaitis, Claudette (Tim) Dirsmith, Marlene (Chuck) Zeiler, his Son Martin (Tammy) Skoglund, Grandchildren Jeremy Skoglund, Justin (Andrea) Skoglund, Zachary Skoglund, Graham (Valerie) Dirsmith, Garrette Dirsmith, Lindsay (Matt) Hustedde, Dane Zeiler, and 6 Great-Grandchildren Tucker Skoglund, Finley Skoglund, Ava Hustedde, Evie Hustedde, Margot Dirsmith, and Harper Dirsmith. To honor Roger's life a memorial service will be held at the Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 18630 W Old Gages Lake Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon. A visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Disabled American Veterans.org would be greatly appreciated. For more information, please call (847)223-8122 or visit www.StrangFuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 10, 2019