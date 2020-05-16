Roger Phillip Heiny
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Phillip Heiny, 75, of Beach Park, IL passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. Roger was born February 14, 1945 in Ladysmith, WI to Marion and Ida Heiny. In 1966, he married his late wife, Charlotte in Germany. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park. Roger is survived by his children, Roger (Lucy) Heiny and Randolph (Erica) Heiny; 4 grandsons; and 1 great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; parents; and grandson, Thomas Heiny. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved