Roger Phillip Heiny, 75, of Beach Park, IL passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. Roger was born February 14, 1945 in Ladysmith, WI to Marion and Ida Heiny. In 1966, he married his late wife, Charlotte in Germany. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park. Roger is survived by his children, Roger (Lucy) Heiny and Randolph (Erica) Heiny; 4 grandsons; and 1 great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; parents; and grandson, Thomas Heiny. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun from May 16 to May 18, 2020.