Roger Tilden Larson, 89 a lifelong resident of Zion, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rolling Hills Skilled Nursing Facility where he has been for the past five years.He was born on March 12, 1931 in Zion to the late Tilden and Helen Larson. Roger was a life-long businessman in Zion which includes Larson's Standard Service Station, Larson's Freeway Service Station and he built and owned Larson's Car Wash, "The Largest Indoor Car Wash in the World". He met the late Susan "Susie" Larson (Scheeler) and at 50 years old, married and joined Susie in running Midway Mobile Home Park. Purchasing the old Waukegan Racetrack, Roger and Sue developed the site into Midway Mobile Home Park, North. Roger and Susie eventually retired and moved back to the Zion area. Roger was one of the original founders of Zion Civil Defense (presently ESDA) and was key in developing and the building of Carillon for City of Zion that resulted in a plaque of commendation and the key to the city.Roger is survived by his step-daughters, Sister Thomassette "Judy" Scheeler of St. Joseph, MN and Nancy (Robert) Wells of Zion; his grandchildren, Eric Wells of Volo and Diana (Earl Carter) Wells of Burlington, IA; his great-grandchildren, Lillian and Landon; and countless close friends.He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Larson, his parents, his brother Donald Larson, and several aunts and uncles.He was loved by many and will be missed by all.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there won't be any services at this time.Inurnment will be at Warren Cemetery.Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.