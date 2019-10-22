|
|
On October 19, 2019, Roger Voinovich passed away. In his brief fight with cancer, he spent his last days surrounded by loved ones, family, friends, and pets. Roger was born on April 6, 1949 into the household of his father Nick and mother Marcella, a military family that knew the meaning of working hard, providing for your loved ones, and supporting everyone you love. Roger is survived by his sisters Nancy (Gary), Sue (Olie) and Nikki.
In 1967 Roger graduated from Granite City High School and began his life of hard work - creating the foundation of what we remember him for today. Roger married his childhood friend, Vera Lee Corley on August 17th, 1968. Moving to Waukegan, IL Roger and Vera would begin their life together and prepare for the beginning of their family tree. In his legacy he leaves behind his loving wife, Vera Voinovich of Wadsworth, IL, his son Michael Voinovich of Beach Park, IL, and his son, Richard (Chris) Voinovich of Chicago, IL. His grandchildren include Ashley (Jason) Gomez of Lake in the Hills, IL, Brittany (Ric) Chartier of Kenosha, WI, and Crystal of Grayslake, IL. He also had 4 great grandchildren Troy, Hannah, Peyton, and Brinly.
What we all know is that Roger was a man of little words, who liked watching football and baseball, tending to his yard work, and driving his truck. Aside from his busy work no one will ever forget the love he had for his family. Through family trips , weddings, sleepovers with the great grandchildren, and family cookouts he watched over us, protected us, and gave us all the love he had to give. His love for his Wife, kids and grandkids can never be replaced. He was our hero!
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Marsh Funeral Home 305 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 22, 2019