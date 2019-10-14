Home

Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Ronald Butcher


1949 - 2019
Ronald J. Butcher, 70, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in Des Plaines, IL. He was born May 7, 1949 in Waukegan and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 39 years. Ron was a graduate of Waukegan High School, attended Augustana College, the University of Wisconsin, Parkside and was a graduate of Elmhurst College. He was a lifelong musician, chemist and Mac computer enthusiast who enjoyed playing the guitar and played in several bands over a long career.

Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Carol Butcher; 2 children, Amy M. (Derek Sturn) Butcher and Thomas M. Butcher and by a sister, Barbara Butcher.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the celebration of life service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Memorials can be made to the Musicians Relief Fund for the Chicago Federation of Musicians, 656 W. Randolph, #2W, Chicago, IL 60661. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 14, 2019
