Ronald Edward Burnett, affectionately known as "Ronnie" was born on March 31, 1950 in Waukegan, Illinois.Ronnie resided in Kenosha, Wisconsin and made his transition on June 25, 2020 at the age of 70.He leaves to cherish his memory, five loving children: Chantal, Ronald Jr., Robert (Jacquelyne), David (Unique) and Michelle; nine grandchildren: Ashley, Derius, Mycalah, Myanna, Terrence, Amarey, Zoe, Daria and Daya; five great-grandchildren: Ashayla, Ariannah, Ashiyah, Michael and Kahlil; companion of four years, Andrea Levin; two sisters: Lydia (Claude) Bright and Brenda Wray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A Celebration of His Life Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Bradshaw-Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL.