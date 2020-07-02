1/1
Ronald E. Burnett Sr.
1950 - 2020
Ronald Edward Burnett, affectionately known as "Ronnie" was born on March 31, 1950 in Waukegan, Illinois.

Ronnie resided in Kenosha, Wisconsin and made his transition on June 25, 2020 at the age of 70.

He leaves to cherish his memory, five loving children: Chantal, Ronald Jr., Robert (Jacquelyne), David (Unique) and Michelle; nine grandchildren: Ashley, Derius, Mycalah, Myanna, Terrence, Amarey, Zoe, Daria and Daya; five great-grandchildren: Ashayla, Ariannah, Ashiyah, Michael and Kahlil; companion of four years, Andrea Levin; two sisters: Lydia (Claude) Bright and Brenda Wray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Bradshaw-Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Please sign guestbook at

www.bradshaw-range.com


Published in News Sun on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
