Ronald Emery Ikan, 78, of Solon, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Solon Nursing Care Center. As per Ron's wishes, a Celebration of Life gathering will be at a later date this Spring at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon.
Ronald was born October 6, 1941 in Frankfort, Indiana, the only child and son of Emery and Audra Marie (Hamilton) Ikan. He grew up in Waukegan, Illinois, graduating from Waukegan Township High School, class of 1959. Ron earned a degree in History and English from Monmouth College, in 1964. He attended the University of Iowa Writer's Workshop in 1965. Ron was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Blum on July 29, 1966, at College Green Park in Iowa City. He worked for many years at Amana Refrigeration, ACT and Pearson. Ron was an avid reader, supporter of the Arts, especially Jazz music and loved the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and the University of Iowa sports.
Ron was a poet and was especially proud that he'd recently completed "THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE BIG AND BRIGHT": what 3590 cities and towns in the State of Texas saw and heard on one of those starry nights. He was working on the cities and towns of Iowa at the time of his death.
Ron is survived by his wife, Pat of Solon; his son John Coltrane Ikan of Iowa City; his brothers-in-law Gary Blum of Los Angeles, California and Larry (Gail) Blum of Marion; his nephews Michael Blum and John Blum of Los Angeles, California and Shane (Cassie) Null of Shoreline, Washington; his niece Shelley Smith of Charles City; and great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Morris and Evelyn Blum; as well as his aunts and uncles, William (Mary) Hamilton, Kay (Ellis) Plank, Lyle (Mildred) Blum, Sally (Sam) Lyle and Jim (Beulah) Blum.
Memorials may be directed to the Solon Public Library, Solon Fire Association or the Solon Retirement Village in his name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Solon Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation Unit for their loving care of Ron during 2019.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 3, 2020