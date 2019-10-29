Home

Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI 53913
(608) 356-6571
Ronald G. Matson

Ronald G. Matson Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" G. Matson, age 81 of Baraboo, passed away October 25, 2019 at his home. Ronnie was born August 23, 1938 to parents Oiva and Eleanor (Gray) Matson in Waukegan, IL.

Ronnie met Doris Paukner and they have been married for 56 years. He worked for Waukegan school systems for 35 years. He enjoyed kayaking at Mirror Lake, swimming at the pool at Camp Delton, and loved riding motorcycles when he was younger.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Davis and Judie Deckert; and his son, William Matson.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Doris Matson; son, Donald Matson; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
