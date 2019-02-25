|
|
Ronald Gustaf Neumann, 80, of Lindenhurst passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was the cherished son of Albert and Alice who he rejoins in Heaven along with his siblings, Ray and Rich. Ron was a loving husband to Katherine (Walter) for 60 incredible years. He was the devoted father of Mary (Fred) Bentel, Ronnie, Debbie (Kurt) Corcilius and Danny (Sheila); the special grandfather to Heather, Stephanie, Jenny, Sara and Danielle, the dear brother of Ruth (Mickey), Karin (Ken), Joann and Larry (Judy), and the fond cousin and uncle of many.Friends of the family may visit at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave.,Lindenhurst, IL, on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. prior to a funeral service at 11 a.m. A burial will follow at Millburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or the research fund at the . www.Ringafuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 25, 2019