Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Neumann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald G. Neumann Obituary
Ronald Gustaf Neumann, 80, of Lindenhurst passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was the cherished son of Albert and Alice who he rejoins in Heaven along with his siblings, Ray and Rich. Ron was a loving husband to Katherine (Walter) for 60 incredible years. He was the devoted father of Mary (Fred) Bentel, Ronnie, Debbie (Kurt) Corcilius and Danny (Sheila); the special grandfather to Heather, Stephanie, Jenny, Sara and Danielle, the dear brother of Ruth (Mickey), Karin (Ken), Joann and Larry (Judy), and the fond cousin and uncle of many.Friends of the family may visit at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave.,Lindenhurst, IL, on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. prior to a funeral service at 11 a.m. A burial will follow at Millburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or the research fund at the . www.Ringafuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now