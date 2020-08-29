Ronald K. Johnson, Sr passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was 83 years old. Ron was born to Henry and Virginia (nee Koopman) Johnson on March 7, 1937 and grew up in Lake Forest, IL. Ron married Joyce (nee Tonyan) on September 17, 1960 in Wadsworth, IL. Ron and Joyce raised their 5 children in North Chicago, IL and later moved to Waukegan, IL. They were members of Holy Family Parish and Queen of Peace Parish. Ron worked at Sears for many years and later retired from the Illinois Tollway Authority.
Ron played competitive baseball for numerous years and loved all sports. He could regularly be found cheering for the Cubs, Bulls, or Bears or on the sidelines of his grandchildren's games giving the refs a piece of his mind. Ron was always up for a good debate and always seemed to know how to push people's buttons. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who always knew to watch out for Pop Ron's cheating due to his competitive nature! He was active in his church community for many years and enjoyed visiting new places with his wife.
Ron is survived by his son Ronald K. Johnson, Jr (Julie); his daughters: Debra Fabry (Randy), Robin Fabry (Chris), and Lynn Byron (Doug); 8 grandchildren: Courtney Miller (Paul), Allyson Baron (Jordan), Kayce Weaver (Andy), Derek Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Ryan Fabry, Hannah Fabry, and Reilly Byron; 3 great-grandchildren: Charlotte Baron, Phoebe Weaver, and Jackson Baron; one brother: Dr. Donald Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Johnson; son, Jeffrey Johnson; parents, Henry and Virginia Johnson; brothers William Johnson and Toby Johnson.
A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 9114 58th Place, Suite 500, Kenosha, WI 53144, so that other people can continue to receive the love and care that Ron and his family received during his final weeks. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com