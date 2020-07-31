Ronald Kalinoski

Ronald John Kalinoski, 79, lifelong resident of North Chicago, passed away at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in 1941, to the late Adam J. Kalinoski Keller and Norma M. (Davidson) Bogstad.



In 1964, Ron entered the Army, was sent to Vietnam, sustained lifelong injuries due to a landmine explosion, was honorably discharged and was the recipient of a Purple Heart. He then became a paid volunteer firefighter with the North Chicago Fire Department. He made his living working at the North Chicago Water Plant before moving to the Great Lakes Water Plant where he retired after forty plus years of service.



He was born and raised in the Catholic Church where he also raised his children.



Ron enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, boating and spending his free time with his family at his camper on Petite Lake in Antioch, IL. His love of flying inspired him to earn his private pilot's license through the Waukegan National Airport. He had a soft spot for his dogs, enjoyed golfing in his earlier years, was known for telling silly jokes, and was a social member of the North Chicago community. He was also an avid life-long Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.



He is survived by his three daughters: Dawn (Timothy) Rominger, Samantha (Michael) Nestroy, and Christina Kalinoski; brother: Donald (Georgianne) Kalinoski; sisters: Shirley (the Late Neil) Bamford, Eileen (the late Charles) Stroup; sister-in-law: Donna Kalinoski; three grandchildren: Alex and Meghan Rominger, and Abigail Nestroy; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne (Boyland) Kalinoski; brother, Gene Kalinoski; stepmother, Mollie (Geer) Kalinoski Keller; parents, Adam Kalinoski Keller and Norma Bogstad.



Visitation will be on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11AM – 1PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Graveside service follows at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Proper social distancing practices and face masks are required per IL State guidelines.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Polish Legion of American Veterans, Liberty Memorial Post #188 1304 Park Street, McHenry IL 60050, Attn: Gen Casimir Pulaski Post #25 or Gurnee American Legion Post #771 749 Milwaukee Avenue, Gurnee IL 60031.





