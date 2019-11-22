Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sassone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Sassone


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Sassone Obituary
Ron Sassone formally of Waukegan,Il. Passed away on Wednesday November 20th in Palm Bay, Fl. Born in Frankfirt, NY to Louis and Tressa (Nicolette) Sassone on June 27, 1946. Ron was a Fire Inspector with the Great Lakes Fire Department until his retirement in 2011. He loved golfing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Susie Rose-Sassone. In addition to his wife, Ron is also survived by a daughter Theresa Sassone, grandson Travis (Kari) Sassone and great grandchildren Mia and Zak Sassone. Brother Richard (Joann) Sassone, nephew Ricky(Wendy) Sassone and Andrea Shanks. Sister In Laws Kit Rose (Clif Goodenough) Jill (Fritz) Vowels, Julie (Don) Meadie and Nieces and Nephew Caroline (Jason) Patt, Liza (Mark) Spinazze, Patrick Meadie and great Nieces and Nephews Charlotte and Whitney Shepherd and Rafa, Sam and Remy Spinazze. Many special friends and his beloved Dachshunds Lucy and Weenie. Services will be held at a later date
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -