|
|
Ron Sassone formally of Waukegan,Il. Passed away on Wednesday November 20th in Palm Bay, Fl. Born in Frankfirt, NY to Louis and Tressa (Nicolette) Sassone on June 27, 1946. Ron was a Fire Inspector with the Great Lakes Fire Department until his retirement in 2011. He loved golfing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Susie Rose-Sassone. In addition to his wife, Ron is also survived by a daughter Theresa Sassone, grandson Travis (Kari) Sassone and great grandchildren Mia and Zak Sassone. Brother Richard (Joann) Sassone, nephew Ricky(Wendy) Sassone and Andrea Shanks. Sister In Laws Kit Rose (Clif Goodenough) Jill (Fritz) Vowels, Julie (Don) Meadie and Nieces and Nephew Caroline (Jason) Patt, Liza (Mark) Spinazze, Patrick Meadie and great Nieces and Nephews Charlotte and Whitney Shepherd and Rafa, Sam and Remy Spinazze. Many special friends and his beloved Dachshunds Lucy and Weenie. Services will be held at a later date
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019