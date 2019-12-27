|
Ronald M. Larsen 'Ronnie' peacefully passed away on December 24, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris 'Toots' Larsen; 3 children, Jeanmarie Dunne, Ron Jr. 'Moose' (Brenda) Larsen, and Kaye-Kaye (Sam) Larsen Olloway; 3 beloved grandchildren, Megan Nicole 'Nicci' Dunne, Amber Biggs, and Jacob Larsen; 2 great grandchildren, Jalen Black and Ezekiel Biggs; 2 brothers, Frank 'Junior' Welch Jr, and Robert 'Butch' Larsen; and 2 sisters, Jeanine Frank and Barbara Bubon; he is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Michael Larsen; great grandson, Gabriel Biggs; father, Nicklas Larsen; sisters, Wendell and Kathleen Larsen; mother, Dorothy Welch; stepfather, Frank Welch; sister, Lois Vucitech; and brother, Bob Welch.
Ronnie will be greatly missed by his 2 fur-babies, Walter and Scarlett, as well as the fur-babies at Fat Cat Rescue.
A special thank you to Judy, Peggy, and Gina for the care and help they gave Ronnie.
Ronnie believed every day should be like Christmas- filled with Family, Kindness, and Love! In celebration of Ronnie, please be kind, cherish your loved ones, and be charitable. Everyday is a gift, Ronnie surely lived that way.
Visitation takes place on Monday, Dec. 30, from 4PM - 8PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL.
A brief visitation begins at 9:30AM followed by a Service at 10AM on Tuesday, Dec. 31 , at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. Interment follows at North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fat Cat Rescue Inc., PO Box 153, North Chicago, IL 60064, donations accepted by mail or through Pay Pal at www.fatcatrescueinc.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019