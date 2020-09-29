Ronald Lloyd Swanson, 72, of Zion, Illinois, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020. Ronald was born January 9, 1948 in Waukegan, IL, and lived in Zion his entire life. Growing up he enjoyed roller skating. He also enjoyed playing bingo, crafting, and spending time with his family. Ronald is survived by his sister, Betty (Alford) Gonzales; nieces, Miranda k. Gonzales, and Rhonda L. Swanson; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd K. Swanson; mother, Amy F. Swanson; son, John W. Swanson; and ex-wife, Mildred Swanson. Services will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
