1/1
Ronald Pfeiffer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Red" Pfeiffer, age 86, of Glenwood, Arkansas passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.

He was born on December 29, 1933 in Zion, Illinois, the son of Alvin Pfeiffer and Beth Forby Pfeiffer. On February 21, 1977, he was married to Penny Ann Fratus. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard Pfeiffer and Ramon Pfeiffer.

He retired from Commonwealth Edison Nuclear Power Plant in Zion, Illinois and enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Pfeiffer of Glenwood, Arkansas; his son, Michael (Sharon) Pfeiffer of Prescott, Arizona; his daughter, Beth (Richard) Swartz of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Marissa Pfeiffer, Austin Pfeiffer, Richard (Valerie) Swartz and Leah (Spencer) Saari; four great-grandchildren, Elle Swartz, Emmeline Swartz, Benjamin Saari and Alivia Saari; two brothers, Robert (Connie) Pfeiffer and Ralph (Sonnie) Pfeiffer; four sisters, Alynne (Ralph) Price, Dana (Bob) Filer, Sue Jones and Kay VanderVanter; and his nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood, Arkansas.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Glenwood
209 North 3rd Street
Glenwood, AR 71943
(870) 356-2114
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved