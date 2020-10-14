Ronald "Red" Pfeiffer, age 86, of Glenwood, Arkansas passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
He was born on December 29, 1933 in Zion, Illinois, the son of Alvin Pfeiffer and Beth Forby Pfeiffer. On February 21, 1977, he was married to Penny Ann Fratus. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard Pfeiffer and Ramon Pfeiffer.
He retired from Commonwealth Edison Nuclear Power Plant in Zion, Illinois and enjoyed fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Pfeiffer of Glenwood, Arkansas; his son, Michael (Sharon) Pfeiffer of Prescott, Arizona; his daughter, Beth (Richard) Swartz of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Marissa Pfeiffer, Austin Pfeiffer, Richard (Valerie) Swartz and Leah (Spencer) Saari; four great-grandchildren, Elle Swartz, Emmeline Swartz, Benjamin Saari and Alivia Saari; two brothers, Robert (Connie) Pfeiffer and Ralph (Sonnie) Pfeiffer; four sisters, Alynne (Ralph) Price, Dana (Bob) Filer, Sue Jones and Kay VanderVanter; and his nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood, Arkansas.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com
.