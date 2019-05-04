Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Lewis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Scott Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ron died peacefully Oct 20, 2018 from cancer at age 55, surrounded by family & friends. Born July 13, 1963 to Dennis & Arleen Lewis, Ron grew up in Antioch, IL with sisters Lori & Judy on Petite Lake, swimming, fishing, boating, catching frogs. Musical influence was provided by Dad, who played banjo, accordion, and was a drum instructor with Scarlet Knights. Ron went to St Peter's School, was an Altar Boy & Boyscout. Ron began to develop his art skills, specifically drawing. Ron graduated from Antioch High School 1981. He was in Scarlet Knights Drum & Bugle Corps. He learned to play rock 'n roll drums. Ron moved with girlfriend Rosie Rowe to Carbondale, IL to attend SIU & study music. He formed & joined several bands: 200 Proof, Cartoonz, Serious Business, & Tin Pan Alley. Ron & Rose married, moved to Makanda, & Ron apprenticed under Rainmaker Dave Dardis making jewelry and sculpture, what would later become Ron's life's work. Ron & Rose moved to Galveston, TX where Ron played in the band Salty Dog, began to DJ, make furniture, and did remodeling. They moved to Austin, TX & had two sons, Tyler & Ryan. Ron by this time opened his business Austin Fine Arts, creating jewelry and sculpture specializing in bronze, silver, and semi-precious gemstones. He brought Austin Fine Arts to Austin Renaissance Market on 23rd & Guadalupe, as well as numerous art fairs & community festivals, including in the Chicago area. Ron & family then moved to North Carolina. Ron built a shop at the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1998 & began to sell his jewelry & sculpture. After a few years in NC, Ron & Rose divorced, Rose & sons remained in NC and Ron moved back to Austin. Ron began to exclusively work at Renaissance Faires and owned Austin Fine Arts shops at Texas Renaissance Festival, Sherwood Forest Faire, Minnesota Renaissance Festival, and Bristol Renaissance Faire. He spent off season time going to Phoenix to hand-pick his gemstones and at his home workshop to create jewelry & sculpture for the next Faire season. He also traveled extensively, and his work travel allowed for long visits and close relationships with Judy, Lori, and Mom. Ron moved to Greenbriar Community around 2006. He was active in the community, building the children's computer lab, setting up the children's music room, and with other building and infrastructure projects. He was a community organizer, often bringing others together for projects and social outings, including frequent canoe & kayak trips. In addition to playing drums at Renaissance Faire drum circles, he eventually revived his interest in band work and began performing with Graham Warwick Band. Ron and sis Lori began performing music together when visiting, had some great music times, & frequently attended SxSW together. Ron met fiance Ehrinn Fairchild in 2011 at the Renaissance Faire. They lived together at Greenbriar, worked & traveled together. They had a son, Jack in 2014. Ron loved life at Greenbriar, as it allowed him to spend a lot of time with his family. Ron dearly loved his three sons Tyler, Ryan, and Jack. Ron was intelligent, creative, fun-loving yet responsible, had an ironic sense of humor, loved music, travel, culture, nature, and usually brought out the best in others. He was well-liked, loved by many, and will be sorely missed Ron is survived by fiance Ehrinn; sons Tyler, Ryan, Jack; mother Arleen; sisters Lori & Judy. He is preceded in death by father Dennis. Services were private and held in Texas. Contributions can be made in Ron's name to Greenbriar Community School, 1411 Sayers Rd, Bastrop, TX 78602 Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries