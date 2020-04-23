|
Ronald William Smith, 82 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1937 to the late William Nicholas and Oline Ane (nee Keller) Smith in Waukegan, IL. Ron attended Glen Flora School, Waukegan High School, and Milwaukee School of Engineering. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard for ten years and was discharged on March of 1966. Ron was employed at Fansteel for a short time, then Abbott Laboratories from January of 1963 until his retirement in August of 1998. He was a member of the Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ.
Ron was known as "Tie Dude," and had a large collection of colorful ties. He wore a different one every Sunday, even after moving into nursing care. Ron enjoyed bowling, golf, watching the Cubs, trips to Wisconsin, and traveling to Denmark to see where his family came from – and even loved celebrating what he considered his Viking heritage. Instead of Columbus Day, he celebrated Leif Eriksson Day by flying his Danish flag and saying "Leif landed first!" Ron was interested in the history of World War II and the Civil War. He had an extensive library of books and videos.
Survivors include, his wife of 43 plus years, Judith Smith; daughter, Catherine (Jerry) Noordenbos; four grandchildren, LCpl. TJ Noordenbos, U.S. Marines, Allan Noordenbos, Randall Noorenbos, and Rebekah Noorenbos; and special friend, Paul Simpson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.
Ron's favorite quote, from a much-watched movie, Auntie Mame was: "Life's a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at the Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Ron at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 23, 2020