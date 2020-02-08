Home

Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
348 W. Mill St
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Rose Marie Sloan


1925 - 2020
Rose Marie Sloan Obituary
Rose Marie Sloan was the beloved wife of the late Bob; loving mother of Kathleen (Neil) Buonauro, Mary, Jack (Teri) and Judith Witt; cherished grandmother of Jodi (Scott) Phillips, Christine (James) Schultz, Shaun (Danielle) Witt, Jennifer (Michael) Witt, Bob (Crystal) Sloan, Kelly (Josh) Collins, Jimmy (Lynett) Sloan and Nick Sloan; and the devoted great grandmother of Noah, Aiden, Jacob, Lauren, River, Wesley and Logan. Rose was born on November 3, 1925 in Chicago and passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was 94 years old. Rose was a resident of Wauconda for 60 years and a parishioner at Transfiguration Catholic Church.

Visitation for Rose will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Funeral service will begin on Tuesday, February 11 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda. Interment will be private. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 8, 2020
