Rose Novitovic
Rose Novitovic (formerly Mazmanian), 98, of Zion, IL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born in Ahmeek, Michigan to Ralph and Mary Schuster in 1922. She moved to Waukegan, IL in her late teens and later moved to Gurnee, IL, and in her later years to Zion, IL.

Rose married the late George Mazmanian in February of 1943. In October 1966, she married the late Cedomir Novitovic (2014), they were married for 48 years.

She was a former member of Christ Episcopal Church of Waukegan and St. Sava in Third Lake, IL. Rose worked at Abbott Laboratory and OMC Johnson Motors. She loved gardening, reading books, crocheting, and cooking for her loving family.

She is survived by her children, George Mazmanian (Paulette) and Connie Doherty (Jim); step children, Mark Novitovic (Penny) and Peter Novitovic; six grandchildren, Nicholas Mazmanian, Jaclyn Bradek, Audrey Grube, Barbara Prescott, Leah Lima, and Laura Dickson; two step grandchildren, Rya Massek and Brina Novitovic; eight great grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cedomir Novitovic; mother, Mary Phillips; step father, Stanley Phillips; father, Ralph Schuster; brother, Victor "Red" Schuster; sister, Mary Hall and ex-husband, George Mazmanian.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22, from 11AM to 1PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Graveside service begins at 2PM at St. Sava Serbian Cemetery, 32377 IL-21, Libertyville, IL on Thursday, October 22.

IL Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, facemasks required.


Published in News Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
