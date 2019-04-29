Rosemarie Farr loved others so very much and was loved in return by her many friends, colleagues, and family members. Rosemarie was born in Chicago on August 22, 1936 to Eliseo and Lupe (Navaraite) Viramontes. Rosemarie met Jerome (Jerry) Farr at her sister Clara's 18th birthday party, when Jerry nudged his friend Earl and said "I am going to marry her." After asking for a date no less than 20 times, Rosemarie finally relented "just to get him to go away." Three years later, they were married at St. Joseph Church in Waukegan on August 13, 1960. By 1965 they had four children: Brenda, Andrea, Stephen, and Jerome. Sadly, Jerry passed away when their children were still teenagers. Rosemarie devoted her life to children: her own, her nieces and nephews, and through her profession as a teacher's aide in Waukegan, from which she retired to teach and care for her beloved grandchildren Kristen, Riley, and Logan. As president of the Lake County Chapter of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the American G.I. Forum, she worked tirelessly to provide college scholarships to deserving Hispanic students.On April 26, 2019, Rosemarie joined Jerry in heaven. She will be missed by her loving children Brendamarie Farr (late Rafael Gonzalez), Andrea Farr Capizzi (Steve Capizzi), Stephen Scott Farr, Jerome Brien Farr (Patty Cordova Farr); cherished siblings Manuel Viramontes (Afra), Ricardo Viramontes (late Eunelia), Clara Engel, Joseph Hernandez, and Virginia Fuentes; grandchildren Kristen Grace Farr Capizzi (dear friend Brian Leibham), Riley James Capizzi (dear friend Erin Weathers), Logan Dean Capizzi (dear friend Taylor Beck), Cynthia Hernandez, and Ivan Cordova (dear friend Sara Larson). Rosemarie "mothered" everyone particularly her close friend Debbie, and especially her cherished nieces and nephews. Services: Monday, April 29th, Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, visitation 4:00 to 8:00 pm; Tuesday, April 30th St. Patrick's Church, 15000 W Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, visitation at 9 am, followed by Mass at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Ascension Cemetery.For Funeral Info: 847-336-0127 or www.marshfuneralhome.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary