In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Prairie Catholic Church, Music Ministry, or Sunrise United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School Ministry or Notre Dame Catholic Church ACTs Retreat, or St. Vincent De Paul Society Notre Dame Kerrville Conference.in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385Rosemary (Piacenza) Dombeck passed peacefully early Sunday morning the 10th of February 2019 at a St. Louis, Missouri area hospital after a brief illness. She was 87 years of age. Born October 22, 1931, Rosemary lived her first 65 years in Highland Park, Illinois. She and her husband Clarence "C.J." retired to Tierra Linda Ranch in Kerrville, Texas in 1996. After CJ died, she moved to Lake Saint Louis, Missouri in 2002, living across the street from her daughter Diane and John Lemon, grandsons Bryan and David. She now joyfully joins her husband Clarence "C.J." in heaven. Rosemary was a lifelong Chicago Cub fan and she saw a dream come true in 2016, with the 1st Cub World Series championship in 108 years. She proudly displayed her love for the Cubs, most every day wearing some article of Cub apparel or jewelry. However, her favorite activity in the world was simply listening to everyone she met, always gracious and kind, and making those she met feel like they were so special. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Enrico and Tina Piacenza. Rosemary leaves behind two daughters; Deborah Dombeck (husband Ralph Lewis) of Kerrville, Texas and Diane Lemon (husband John) of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and her two grandchildren Bryan Lemon (wife Karissa) of Bowling Green, KY and David Lemon of Webster Groves, MO. She also leaves behind countless others who simply knew her as their dear friend, "grandma", or "mimi". Rosemary retired from Highland Park High School as the school's registrar, after twenty-five years. She loved knitting, especially afghans for many family friends' weddings and new babies. For several years, she was the eternal 'band grandma' for Holt High School Band in Wentzville, MO. She loved her family deeply and was a remarkable daughter, wife, daughter-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and true friend. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary