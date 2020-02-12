|
|
Rosemary Margaret Kessler Anderson, 99, passed away February 9, 2020. Rosemary was born Christmas Day to Blanche and Don Kessler in Zion, Illinois. She graduated from Christian Catholic Church School and attended Christian Catholic Church in Zion. She was a member of the Shiloh Tabernacle Choir as a young girl. She married June of 1938 in Zion, Illinois. As an adult, she joined the Ladies of the Round-Table, the American Association of Retired People, and she loved visiting the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, with her daughter. She worked at the Zion Department Stores, and then was employed by Abbott Laboratories for 32 years before retiring and moving closer to her loving family. She sang and played the piano for the local WCBD radio station in Zion and she also loved playing the piano and singing for her family. Her mother, Blanche, did special readings for the radio broadcast. A well-known Zion musician, Richard F. Hire, taught Rosemary the violin. She spent 70 wonderful years of her life in Zion and spent another wonderful 29 years being closer to her family. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Kessler; her grandchildren, Alexandra Brown, Theodore Gotis, and 5 others; 11 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Don Kessler; her children, Roger W. Anderson and Patricia Gottis; and her siblings, Robert Kessler and Kathleen Mericle. A Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Service 11:30 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020