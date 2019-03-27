Rosie Haskins, 92, of Huntley, IL passed away on March 24, 2019, in Huntley, IL.Rosie was born on August 10, 1926 in Rockford, IL to Thomas R. Walsh and Vivian (Schnidt) Walsh. After graduating from Muldoon High School in 1944, where she was class president, she moved to Chicago to work as a secretary at the VA Employment Service.Rosie met Lou Haskins at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. They married on a beautiful day in September 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rockford, IL and have danced together ever since. They lived the first few years of married life in Des Plaines, IL, moving to Wadsworth, IL to raise their family. They made wonderful, life-long friends during these 42 years.Shortly after retiring from Baxter, Rosie and Lou moved to Del Webb's Sun City in Huntley, IL, where they made wonderful new friends.Rosie enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, dancing, bowling, gardening and international travel. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Huntley.Rosemary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lou; children Luther "Skip" G. (Mary Anne) Haskins, III of Marengo, IL; Nancy (Bob) January of Wadsworth, IL; Patty (Jim) Bell of Kenosha, WI; Mary Beth (Steve) Collignon of Sunbury, OH; Mark (Vivian) Haskins of Neptune Beach, FL; Tom (Cori) Haskins of Beach Park, IL; and Kathy Meyers of Chandler, AZ; plus 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Tom (Donna) Walsh; Patricia Sheehan, Joanne Conley and sister-in-law, Flo Walsh.Rosie was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Vivian Walsh; her brothers, Jim (Ruby) Walsh, Jack Walsh and Bob Walsh, her brothers-in-law Michael Sheehan and Tom Conley and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Walsh.Special thanks to Visiting Angels of Crystal Lake: Sonny, Kathy, Kim and Eun and also to Journeycare.Visitation for Rosemary will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Funeral will be Friday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary