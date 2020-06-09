My husband Art Fink and Roy were born the same day and year at the same hospital . Art and Roy were life long friends. They visited when Art traveled to Libertyville from La Mesa, Ca. and exchanged annual birthday cards. Our deepest condolences to his family
Roy W. Kunke, 80, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born September 4, 1939 in Libertyville where he was a longtime resident and a graduate of Libertyville High School. Roy was the owner of the Forester Restaurant in Lake Forest and Lake Aire Restaurant in Zion, IL. He was also the former food service director for Condell Medical Center and Highland Park Hospital for many years. Roy enjoyed fishing, wood working, crossword puzzles, and playing cribbage with friends and family.
Surviving are his 3 children, Michael Kunke, Janet (Douglas) Swihart and RuthAnne (Brian) Hall; 6 grandchildren, Andrew and Jacob Hall and Molly, Matthew, Abigail and Emma Swihart; brother, William (Carole) Kunke and brother-in-law, Warren Burns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Kunke, his wife, Linda and sisters, Emily and Judy.
A private graveside service will be held for family at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Lake County Covid Relief Fund at United Way of Lake County, www.liveunitedlakecounty.org. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.