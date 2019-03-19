Rudolph Donald Glogovsky, 84, of Huntley, IL, formerly of Gurnee, IL and Nokomis, Fl peacefully passed away with his family present on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Alden Estates in Huntley. Rudy was born in North Chicago to the late Louis and Mary Glogovsky on June 19, 1934. He attended Mother of God in North Chicago, Waukegan HS, and graduated from University of Illinois where he was an Evans Scholar. He married his wife of 58 years, Anita Wentz, in May of 1960. He worked in Waukegan for WKRS radio where he was known as 'The Smiling Irishman'. He later began his career in education as a teacher for Lake Zurich Elementary School, where he was also the girls basketball team coach. He was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church in Huntley. He served as a principal officer for Jednota (First Catholic Slovak Union). He is survived by his loving wife Anita; 5 children, Kim (Ron) Nesbitt, Kevin (Kay) Glogovsky, Lisa (Andrew) Gruber, Todd (Joan) Glogovsky, and Terry (Jan) Glogovsky; 13 grandchildren, Ryan Frazier, Brandy Frazier, Alex Frazier, Aaron Frazier, Benjamin Glogovsky, Emma (Luke) Gorst, Patrick Glogovsky, Trevor Gruber, Samuel Glogovsky, Danielle Glogovsky, Owen Glogovsky, Ian Glogovsky, and Julia Glogovsky; 3 great grandchildren, Adelyn, Aiden, and Brock. He was preceded in death by, his parents and his brother Richard Glogovsky. Visitation will be from 9-11AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Thursday, March 21 at Queen of Peace Church, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL 60064. Interment will follow Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019