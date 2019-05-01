|
Ruth A. Barnes age 88, of North Chicago, Illinois passed away at home with her family by her side.Ruth was born August 22, 1930 in Tunica, Mississippi to Robert and Mae Lee Johnson.Ruth was a longtime member of the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, North Chicago, Illinois where she served on the Usher Board for many years.Ruth is survived by her husband, Louis Barnes; stepson, Louis B. Wilson; step granddaughter, Kizzie White; a god sister, Mrs. Ella and a host of other relatives and dear friends.She was preceded in death by her parents.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Rev. Lawrence V. Whitaker, Officiating. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 1 to May 2, 2019