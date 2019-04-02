Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Coen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth A. Coen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ruth A. Coen, (nee Amann), age 99, was at her home of 73 years in Beach Park when the angels came and took her to Heaven on Friday, March 29, 2019. Ruth was born on March 8, 1920 in Libertyville, IL to Lawrence and Margaret (Tradt) Amann and was the youngest of ten children. The Amann family moved to Beach Park shortly after her birth, where her father built their home. Today the site of the Co-op Credit Union happens to be sitting right where the old cow pasture and fruit orchards use to be. Ruth would walk to the North Shore Tracks to ride the train to and from St. Anastasia grade school in Waukegan. After school she would run home to listen to the end of the Cubs games on the radio with her father. Always wishing throughout her life to see the Cubs win the World Series. It happened for her and every other die hard Cub fan in 2016. Ruth was a 1937 graduate of Holy Child High School. A devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Humility since the early 50's. While working at her first job as a car hop at Frost Top in North Chicago, she met her future husband. She married Donald E. Coen on December 10, 1941 and together they had three daughters and one son. Ruth worked at Abbott Lab as a Supervisor working her way to being a Lab Technician. She enjoyed participating in the Abbott plays, retiring in 1985 after 30 years. She valued her time with family visiting, playing cards, scrabble, watching old westerns and METV and going out to eat. In her early years, she enjoyed horseback riding. Ruth loved dancing whether it be in a ballroom or in the kitchen. Having a great appreciation for music, she would often say, "What would I do without my music?" She will always be remembered as a generous, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She always had a positive attitude and great sense of humor throughout her life. We were blessed to have her here with us on Earth as long as we did. Left to honor Ruth and remember her love are her daughters, Beverly (Eddie) Akins, Betty Coen and Catherine Coen; daughter-in-law, Shirley Coen; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Coen, Jason (Nancy Tuten) Barnes, Craig (Chrissie Villegas) McFarland and Cliff (Rachel Domka) McFarland; 2 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; 9 siblings; her son, Robert E. Coen; grandson, Nathan Barnes; and best friend, Ellene Stittgen. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m., proceeding to Ascension Cemetery for burial. Ruth had a heart of love and compassion for the less fortunate and for God's furry friends. Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis, 10936 N. Port Washington Rd., #138, Mequon, WI 53092. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries