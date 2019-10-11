Home

Ruth E. Aaron

Ruth E. Aaron Obituary
Ruth Ester Aaron, 90, of Zion, Illinois, passed away October 6, 2019. Ruth was born August 4, 1929 to Gus Christenson and Nancy Johnson in Zion, Illinois. July 30, 1949, she married her beloved fiancé , William D. Aaron Sr. in Zion, Illinois and they moved to Waukegan, Illinois. She was employed by Abbott Labs for many years. Ruth was also a member of the Waukegan Women's Bowling Association, and Abbott Labs Retirees. She loved bowling, trips to Vegas, watching golf, especially Greg Norman, playing cards, doing word search puzzles, putting picture puzzles together, shopping, and cherished the time with family especially her grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her children, Barb Sponenburg, Donna Faulkner, and Dan (Cynthia) Aaron; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barb Courington; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, William D. Aaron Sr.; parents, Gus and Nancy Christenson; two sons-in-law, Robert Sponenburg and James Faulkner; sisters, Izabell Cornett, and Hazel Parrish; brothers, Art Johnson, Eric Christenson, and Carl Christenson; brother-in-law, Paul Courington; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Johnson, Bev Christenson, and Kathleen Christenson. The family would like to extend special gratitude to Dr. Ninad Dixit, for 25 years of dedicated service and taking outstanding care of our mom; as well as to Rolling Hills Manor. Services will be private the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 11, 2019
