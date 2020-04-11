|
|
Ryan Anthony Nieves, 28, of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2020. Ryan was born May 12, 1991 at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY to Jeanette and Antonio Nieves. He resided in Rome, NY, Darmstadt, Germany, and finally in Zion, IL. He graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School in 2010 and received an Honorary Associate of Arts Degree from the College of Lake County in 2020. Ryan was a children's book author and motivational speaker. He was a lover of Anime, Star Wars, and music. He was a former president of the DSA (Disabled Student Alliance) at CLC, an Illinois Ambassador for MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association). He loved his beloved pets, Koko, Colby, CJ, Roo, and Zoe. In addition to his loving parents, Ryan is survived by his sister, Katherine Nieves-Gilmore; step-siblings, Elysa Villanueva, and Kalen, Garen, Britt, and Carly Rodriguez; and his step-mother, Phaedra Nieves. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Kevin Rodriguez. At this time services will be private for the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 11, 2020