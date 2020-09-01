Sadie L. Watts, age 101, of Zion, IL passed away on August 22, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Manor Nursing Home, Zion, IL.
Sadie was born October 26, 1918 in Leighton, AL.
Sadie was a founding member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Zion, IL. Sadie attended Moody bible Institute, Trinity Christian College and the American Baptist Theological Seminary. Sadie received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Carthage College in 1974.
Sadie is survived by her grandson, Juba Watts-Cain of Detroit, MI; a sister, Emma Ribbron both of Detroit, MI and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL.