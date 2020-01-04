Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Mae Lindsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Mae Lindsey Obituary
Sadie Mae Lindsey, age 90, of North Chicago, Illinois went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 when God reached down, and took her to his everlasting home.

Sadie is survived by a son, JC Lindsey; a daughter, Sarah Lindsey, 28 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Her Life Service was held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment was at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553. Please sign guestbook at www.Bradshaw-Range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
Download Now