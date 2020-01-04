|
Sadie Mae Lindsey, age 90, of North Chicago, Illinois went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 when God reached down, and took her to his everlasting home.
Sadie is survived by a son, JC Lindsey; a daughter, Sarah Lindsey, 28 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service was held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment was at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553. Please sign guestbook at www.Bradshaw-Range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 4, 2020